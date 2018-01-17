Police donation to young carers’ group in Crawley

Crawley-based Shine for Young Adults, part of Carers Support West Sussex, received a £450 grant from Police Mutual’s national community sponsorship programme, Force for Good.

Vanessa Hasted, partner of a serving police officer and manager of Shine for Young Adults, nominated the initiative, which was established in 2012 in order to provide a service for former child carers as they become adults.

Vanessa explains: “Shine provides information and support to young adult carers, many of whom are socially isolated due to their caring role, which often leaves them unable to mix with their peers.

“Police Mutual’s Force for Good grant will help fund promotional materials to help raise awareness among those who are not currently familiar with the service.”

See: www.carerssupport.org.uk/yac for more information.