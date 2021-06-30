Police helicopter assists search for missing 10-year-old in Sussex

A 10-year-old boy, reported missing in Sussex, was found safe last night (Tuesday, June 29).

By Sam Morton
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 8:39 am

A National Police Air Service (NPAS) helicopter and Coastguard crews assisted the search for Makai Pierce in Shoreham.

The boy had gone missing from Adur Outdoor Activities Centre yesterday evening. 

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are pleased to update that 10-year-old Makai Pierce has now been found.

Police and Coastguard crews led the search. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

“Many thanks for all your help.”

A police helicopter assisted the search. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
Police confirmed the missing boy was found safe. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
A police officer pictured during the search. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
