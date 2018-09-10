Police helicopter called to Henfield crashes

A police helicopter scoured the Henfield area last night (September 9) as it helped hunt for several people following two crashes in the village.

Police said two men fled from a vehicle after it left a road and crashed into a hedge at the junction of Wheatsheaf Road and London Road.

The collision took place at about 7.45pm and officers along with the National Police Air Service helicopter attended.

Police said 45 minutes after the crash a man was arrested.

The 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving a motor vehicle when alcohol level above limit, driving a mechanically propelled vehicles on a road or in a public place without due care and attention and being the driver of a vehicle who failed to stop after a road accident. He remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Around the same time a second crash took place outside the Shell Garage in Golden Square.

Police said the driver left the vehicle but was found by officers nearby.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, using a motor vehicle on the road or public place without insurance, driving a motor vehicle otherwise in accordance with a licence and possession of a controlled class B drug (cannabis). He was later released under investigation.

Anyone with any information on either crash is asked to report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/rtcappealresponse) or call 101 quoting 1077 of 09/09.