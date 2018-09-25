Police hunt for arsonist after petrol attack on Crawley house

A window was smashed and petrol splashed inside a house during a terrifying arson attempt in Crawley on Sunday.

Police say that a number of people - including a young child asleep in bed - were in the house at the time.

The incident happened just before 10.15pm in Selsey Road, Broadfield. Firefighters attended the scene, but say police, “the fuel was not ignited.”

However, they say they are treating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.

A spokesman said: “A dark-coloured car, possibly black and described as long and ‘newish’, was seen in the area shortly before the attack and police would like to hear from anyone with information about that vehicle or anything connected with the incident.

“Report online or call 101 quoting serial 1242 of 23/09.”