Police hunt for man who ‘climbed into Crawley garden and hit woman with pole’

Police are hunting for a man who climbed into a woman’s garden and struck her with a pole.

The man climbed into the rear garden of the home in Jackdaw Close and attacked a 28-year-old woman who came outside to find out what was going on, according to police.

The woman was rendered almost unconscious by the blow, and the intruder went inside the house to search it before leaving, police said.

It is not yet clear if anything was taken.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s, of stocky build, more than 6ft, with a thick neck and short thick dark blond greying hair. He wore dark clothing.

The pole was not found at the scene or nearby and it is not known whether it was metal or wooden.

The woman suffered a slight cut to her head but declined medical treatment.

PC Allen Latter said: “If you saw anything in that area at the time, or if you think you know who this man is, please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting serial 334 of 09/02.”