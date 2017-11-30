Police hunt for missing teenager

Police are searching for a missing teenage boy who they believe may be in the Crawley area.

Fifteen-year-old Mark Cottee, who has been living at an address in the Powys area of Wales, was last seen when he visited the Donnington bonfire display in Telford, Shropshire, on Saturday November 11.

Mark is described as of mixed race, 5’ 6” tall, of slim build with short black afro-style hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue North Face jacket.

Officers say that Mark has links to the Crawley area, having previously lived in the town.

Police are concerned for his safety and welfare and are appealing for any sightings of Mark to be reported to them as a matter of urgency.

A spokesman said: “If you have seen Mark or know of his whereabouts, please contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting 387 of 17/11.”