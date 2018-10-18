Police in hunt for burglar after break-in near Horsham

Police are hunting for a man believed to be connected to a break-in at a house in Mannings Heath on the outskirts of Horsham.

Police revealed today that they were alerted at around 12.40pm on Tuesday October 2 following reports of a man acting suspiciously in Pound Lane.

It was discovered that bedrooms in the house had been searched and some small items of jewellery stolen.

Said a police spokesman: “A man was seen near to the house and was challenged by a neighbour before walking away.

“Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police online quoting serial 509 of 02/10.”