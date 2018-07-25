Police in new hunt for clues after Crawley pensioner’s death

Police are to patrol Crawley town centre in a bid to speak to anyone who might have information after the death of a pensioner following a robbery.

Detectives are investigating the death of the 77-year-old man who suffered a cardiac arrest following the robbery in The Boulevard on Sunday.

Ambulance crews treated the victim - who was on a mobility scooter - and alerted police just before 3.50 pm. Police say they believe the victim had earler been involved in an altercation near public toilets by Marks and Spencer.

The victim, who is yet to be formally identified, was taken to St George’s Hospital in London, where he died shortly before 9pm.

Three men were later arrested on suspicion of robbery and manslaughter. A 36-year-old man from Crawley has since been released without further action. A 25-year-old man and a 41-year-old man, both of no fixed address, remain under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Chief Inspector Justina Beeken said: “We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident but are keen to speak to anyone who might be able to help us with this investigation. We will have officers out in the town centre and please speak to them if you have any concerns or information.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about it or those involved is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Salzburg or serial 959 of 22/07. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.