Police looking for Crawley man Mark Broadbridge

Police investigating an allegation of assault, false imprisonment and threats to kill a woman in Crawley have named a man they want to talk to.

Officers were called to Trefoil Crescent in Crawley at 5.46pm on Tuesday (August 28) to reports that a woman in her 50s had been prevented from leaving the property for nearly 24 hours.

Police say she had been assaulted and threatened, sustaining injuries that required hospital treatment.

They are looking for Mark Broadbridge, 34. He is described as white, 5’ 8”, of slim build, with black hair.

He should not be approached, but anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online at or call 101 quoting serial 1007 of 28/08. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

