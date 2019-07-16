Police search for missing girl from Crawley

Sussex Police are searching for a missing teenage girl from Crawley.

Emma Hoare was last seen around 1.30pm in Crawley on Monday (July 15).

The 14-year-old is described as is white, 5ft 4ins of skinny build and with shoulder-length brown hair. Emma was last seen wearing a grey hooded jumper, jeans and black Nike trainers, said police.

It is believed she could still be in the Crawley area.

Anyone with information on her disappearance or have seen her since Monday (July 15), is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting 105 of 16/07.