Police search for missing Horley pensioner

The search comes after a large emergency service presence on the Longbridge Roundabout, police have said, as officers grow 'increasingly concerned' for the welfare of 72-year-old Maria who went missing from the town.

She was last seen at 2pm yesterday (July 3)

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: "Recently there was a large emergency services presence near the Texaco petrol station on the Longbridge roundabout, in the Horley-Hookwood area - and we are now appealing for the public’s help in finding missing 72 year-old Maria from Horley.

Police stock image

"Maria was last seen at around 2pm today (3 July) and family and police are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

"Maria is described as being 5'3" tall and of average build with black-grey hair.

"She was last seen wearing a peach coloured, short-sleeved T-shirt, and dark shorts which may have a leopard print design. Maria was also last seen wearing pale pink slip on slippers - however it could be possible that she now is wearing only one.

"Maria was last seen in the Horley area by Longbridge Road.

"We are asking anyone who has seen Maria or has any further information on her whereabouts to contact us immediately."

If you have any other information which could help, please contact us quoting crime reference number PR/P21142370 via:

• Webchat at surrey.police.uk

• Online https://www.surrey.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/