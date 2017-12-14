Police seek clues in hunt for thieves who stole charity minibus

Police are appealing for help to track down thieves who stole a minibus from a charity’s premises in Crawley.

Officers say the silver Transit Tornio was targeted on Saturday December 9 when three people were seen on CCTV at the Open House charity in Stephenson Way, Three Bridges, at 9.17pm. They broke into the vehicle and drove off.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone with information or who may have seen the van - registration HV12 VHR - is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 157 of 11/12.”

Staff at the charity have said they are ‘devastated’ at the theft. The nine-seater bus cost more than £12,000 three years ago and is regularly used for transporting people to and from appointments and to emergency housing placements.