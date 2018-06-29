Police warning over leaving pets in hot cars

With the hot weather set to continue over the weekend Horsham Police has issued a warning over leaving pets in warm cars.

Forecasters have predicted another scorching weekend with temperatures as high as 28° expected on Sunday.

Horsham Police has issued the warning following an incident dealt with by its colleagues in North East Fife. Officers in the Scottish county were forced to smash a ‘boiling’ car’s window as they rescued a dog.

The panting pooch was given water and taken to the vets to be checked over.

Sharing the story Horsham Police said: “Another hot weekend ahead. Please don’t leave pets in vehicles.”

On social media several people have reported seeing dogs left in hot cars in the soaring heat in the Horsham district.

Southwater based animal welfare charity RSPCA said it had been inundated with calls about dogs being shut in cars.

It said it had been given multiple excuses for why the pets had been left in the vehicles including ‘it’s okay, I’m a vet’ and ‘They’re fine, they’re smiling’. More here