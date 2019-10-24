A27 Arundel bypass: County council submits preferred route

West Sussex County Council has officially submitted its preferred route option for the A27 Arundel bypass.

The submission was made to Highways England stating that the Magenta route was the council's preferred option.

Roger Elkins, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: “Out of the six options presented by Highways England the Magenta route is our preferred option as it would reduce overall congestion, reduce rat-running through the South Downs National Park and along the coast, and substantially reduce the volume of traffic through Arundel.

"It would also provide benefits for the local and regional economy, which is a priority in our West Sussex Plan.

READ MORE: Magenta route for Arundel A27 bypass wins backing



“The county council is only a consultee in the decision-making process, but with the substantial transport, economic and social benefits of this option over the longer term, we consider that it is the best fit with the strategic outcomes that we are seeking for the A27.

“However, we recognise that this alignment would have a negative impact on the communities of Tortington, Binsted and Walberton and on the environment in general.

"Therefore, our support for this option is contingent on Highways England bringing forward a detailed and high quality package of mitigation measures to reduce impacts on the environment and affected communities.”

READ MORE: Magenta route for Arundel A27 bypass backed after die-in protest

The Magenta route option would be around 7.2km (4.4 miles) of new dual carriageway located to the south of the existing A27, from Crossbush junction to just west of Yapton Lane and was recommended to the cabinet members as the preferred option of the county council at the environment, communities and fire select committee on Monday 21 October.

Once all consultation responses have been analysed by Highways England, they are expected to announce a preferred route for the bypass in 2020.

Statutory consultation on the preferred route will then take place as part of their development consent order process, providing local residents and businesses with another opportunity to comment.