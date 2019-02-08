Appeal over conversion of Crawley industrial estate offices into flats

An appeal has been lodged with Crawley Borough Council after two applications to convert industrial estate offices to flats was refused.

The applications asked for prior approval for 51 studio flats in three-storey Kingston House, in Stephenson Way, and 24 in neighbouring Saxon House.

Both were refused last year because of the noise future tenants would have to endure from a neighbouring coach park and maintenance and manufacturing firms.

The council had been advised that to allow flats on the industrial estate could lead to enforcement action being taken against the already established businesses regarding the noise.

A letter from a senior environmental health officer said that ‘cannot be a sensible direction to take’.

However, the appeal, on behalf of Wiltshire-based applicant JJ Gluck, claimed the council did not issue the refusal notices within the required 56 days, adding that the reason for refusal was ‘entirely unsustainable’.

The appeal also claimed that the applicant had shown ‘beyond doubt’ that the impact of nearby noise could be addressed.