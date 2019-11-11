Brexit Party candidate for Crawley denies posting expletive-laden tweet

Crawley’s Brexit Party candidate has denied posting an expletive-laden attack on Nigel Farage and the Prime Minister on Twitter.

Earlier today (November 11), Mr Farage announced his party would not stand candidates in the 317 seats won by the Conservatives at the 2017 general election.

An account claiming to belong to Wayne Bayley – who was named as the Brexit Party candidate for Tory-held Crawley – shared a Tweet from Mr Farage and launched a four-letter tirade against him and Boris Johnson.

Mr Bayley said the post was ‘not legitimate’, stating: “I did not post it.”

And, despite Mr Farage’s announcement, he added: “I am the Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the Brexit Party at Crawley.”