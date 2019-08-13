Brexit Party selects Crawley election candidate

The Brexit Party has selected its Crawley candidate to contest the next general election.

Conservative Henry Smith has been the town’s MP since 2010 when he unseated Labour’s Laura Moffatt.

Wayne Bayley has been selected as the Brexit Party's prospective parliamentary candidate for Crawley

At the last general election in 2017 both the Greens and UKIP decided not to field a candidate.

In the past few weeks The Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage, has been selecting prospective parliamentary candidates across the country in anticipation of the next general election, which has to be held by 2022.

Wayne Bayley, who has flown as a pilot for several airlines out of Gatwick, has been chosen to stand in Crawley for the fledging political party.

He said: “Like Ann Widdecombe I have become more and more frustrated over helplessly watching the constant drip of national humiliation over the last three years by the Tory Party Brexit negotiations. As soon as the Brexit Party exploded into our national politics I knew I had found my political home.

“I always knew that because the EU had failed to deal with any urgent contentious issues, it was doomed to fail. And as I watched a Remain Parliament twist and turn to frustrate the people’s vote to leave, it became increasingly obvious to me that our current political system was not fit for purpose.”

He argued that too many MPs have never had a proper job, with some leaving school, going to university and then through family or friends secure research jobs at Westminster.

Mr Bayley also believes the current voting system needs to be replaced by proportional representation as a ‘system that can deliver a party into Government which has not achieved a majority of votes simply cannot be justified’.

He has lived in West Sussex for more than 40 years, holds a degree in economics, has run a property developing company and says his ‘blend of training and real world experience makes me uniquely qualified to see through the complexes issues affecting the voters of Crawley’.

He added: “I intend to campaign vigorously for Gatwick to continue to provide secure, sustainable well-paid employment for the many families who depend on it for their livelihoods. But I will also hold Gatwick to account for the properties blighted by Gatwick’s ‘future development safeguarded area’.

“It is fundamentally unfair that individual families and homeowners should suffer loss while Gatwick expands its profits. Fair must be fair the whole community.

“Gatwick is at the centre of everything that happens for Crawley. It is time to elect an MP who actually understands the intricacies of the airport and has had a proper job in the real world.”