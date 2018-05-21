Cabinet changes at Crawley Borough Council

A new cabinet has been appointed at Crawley Borough Council following an election earlier this month.

Labour retained its three-seat majority by slender wins in Ifield and Southgate.

Following the retirement of former councillor Stephen Joyce, Peter Lamb, leader of the council, has chosen a new deputy leader, cabinet member for housing, and cabinet member for public protection and community engagement.

The full changes are:

Peter Smith becomes deputy leader of the council and remains cabinet member for planning and economic development.

Michael Jones moves from public protection and community engagement to the housing portfolio,

Brenda Smith becomes cabinet member for public protection and community engagement.

The three remaining cabinet members are Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, Andrew Skudder, cabinet member for resources, and Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability.

Mr Lamb said: “This is an administration dedicated to delivering for the town on the commitments we have made to the voters, and that means having the right team at the top. With this reshuffle I’m confident that we have the right people in the right posts to meet residents’ ambitions for Crawley.

“I’d like to offer my thanks to Stephen Joyce for all his support as deputy leader. He leaves the council with one of the strongest track records on delivering affordable housing of any housing portfolio holder in the country.”

The first Cabinet meeting of the new council year will be on Wednesday June 27.

