Candidates for Crawley Borough Council election revealed

The candidates for next month’s Crawley Borough Council election have been revealed.

The authority has been under Labour control since 2014, holding 20 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 17 since the last elections in 2016.

A total of 12 seats are up for election next month. Polling day is Thursday May 3.

The deadline for new applications registering to vote is Tuesday April 17. For more details visit the council’s website

A number of former UKIP candidates are standing for the newly-formed Legacy Party, while the Lib Dems have put forward candidates in seven wards.

However the election is expected to be a two-way fight between Labour and the Tories.

Peter Lamb, Labour leader of the council, will be looking to retain his Northgate seat, as will Michael Jones, cabinet member for public protection and community engagement, in Bewbush.

Three Conservative incumbents are seeking re-election, with the longest-serving being Richard Burrett in Pound Hill North, who has been a councillor since 1992.

Three wards are guaranteed to have new councillors. One is Ifield, as Labour’s John Stanley died in October, and the others are Pound Hill South and Worth, which is Conservative held, and Langley Green, which is Labour held.

Full list of candidates:

BEWBUSH

• Thomas Bidwell, Conservatives

• Michael Jones, Labour

• Arshad Khan, Justice Party

• Janet Setford-Thompson, Legacy

• Sarah Smith, Lib Dems

BROADFIELD NORTH

• Christopher Brown, Legacy

• Ian Irvine, Labour

• Irshad Jalaldeen, Conservatives

BROADFIELD SOUTH

• George Bird, Legacy

• Tim Lunnon, Labour

• Jonathan Purdy, Conservatives

FURNACE GREEN

• Dan Dobson, Labour

• Carol Eade, Conservatives

• Allan Griffiths, Legacy

• Harry Old, Lib Dems

IFIELD

• Josh Bounds, Conservatives

• John Lethbridge, Lib Dems

• Neil Setford-Thompson, Legacy

• Laura-Lee Willcock, Labour

LANGLEY GREEN

• Kevin Hall, Conservatives

• Shahzad Malik, Labour

• Marko Scepanovic, Lib Dems

MAIDENBOWER

• Nigel Boxall, Conservatives

• Leonard Elphick, Legacy

• Morgan Flack, Labour

NORTHGATE

• Andrew Humphreys, Conservatives

• Peter Lamb, Labour and Co-operative

• Mike Sargent, Lib Dems

POUND HILL NORTH

• Richard Burrett, Conservatives

• Stuart Gunatillake, Labour

POUND HILL SOUTH AND WORTH

• Andrew Belben, Conservatives

• Colin Flack, Labour

SOUTHGATE

• Karim Khassal, Conservatives

• Kevin Osborne, Lib Dems

• Raj Sharma, Labour

WEST GREEN

• David Anderson, Lib Dems

• Ian Pendlington, Conservatives

• Karen Sudan, Labour

Italics indicate an incumbent councillor.