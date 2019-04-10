Candidates for Crawley Borough Council elections announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Crawley Borough Council elections have been announced.
The authority has undergone a review with the number of seats being reduced from 37 to 36 with a number of boundaries being redrawn.
Labour has controlled the authority since 2014 and has 20 councillors compared to 17 for the Conservatives.
Last year when 12 seats were up for election the Tories fell just short of taking control of the council as 13 votes cast the other way would have handed them a majority.
Here are the candidates standing in each ward:
BEWBUSH AND NORTH BROADFIELD
Marion Ayling, Labour
Rory Fiveash, Labour
Tony Herbert, Conservatives
Michael Jones, Labour
Richard Kail, Greens
Arshad Khan, Justice Party
Angela Khassal, Conservatives
Janet Setford-Thompson, Legacy
Sarah Smith, Liberal Democrats
Nina Wakeling, Conservatives
BROADFIELD
Duncan Crow, Conservatives
Dan Dobson, Labour
Carol Eade, Conservatives
Harry Old, Liberal Democrats
Laura-Lee Willcock, Labour
GOSSOPS GREEN AND NORTH EAST BROADFIELD
Liam Ascough, Conservatives
Iain Dickson, Greens
Christopher Mullins, Labour
Susan Mullins, Labour
Neil Setford-Thompson, Legacy
Lisa Vitler, Conservatives
IFIELD
Tahir Ashraf, Conservatives
Josh Bounds, Conservatives
Jilly Hart, Labour
Peter Smith, Labour
Martin Stone, Conservatives
Geraint Thomas, Labour
LANGLEY GREEN AND TUSHMORE
William Arinze, Conservatives
Bradley Constable, Conservatives
Shahzad Malik, Labour
Lawrence Mallinson, Liberal Democrats
Tom McAleney, Labour
Mike Sargent, Liberal Democrats
Brenda Smith, Labour
Tanya Taylor, Conservatives
MAIDENBOWER
Cecilia Hughes, Labour
Neil Hughes, Labour
Kim Jaggard, Conservatives
Jennifer Millar-Smith, Conservatives
Duncan Peck, Conservatives
Daniel Ugbo, Labour
NORTHGATE AND WEST GREEN
Zack Ali, Conservatives
David Anderson, Liberal Democrats
Connor Bounds, Conservatives
Sally Fadelle, Greens
Gurinder Jhans, Labour
Peter Lamb, Labour
Maureen Mwagale, Conservatives
Karen Sudan, Labour
POUND HILL NORTH AND FORGE WOOD
Olusina Adeniyi, Labour
Tina Belben, Conservatives
Richard Burrett, Conservatives
Winifred Duggan, Labour
Siobhan Gallichan, Labour
John Mac Canna, Legacy
Kevan McCarthy, Conservatives
POUND HILL SOUTH AND WORTH
Andrew Belben, Conservatives
Colin Flack, Labour
Cyril Gambrell, Greens
Stuart Gunatillake, Labour
Bob Lanzer, Conservatives
Emma Newnham, Labour
Alison Pendlington, Conservatives
SOUTHGATE
Morgan Flack, Labour
Karim Khassal, Conservatives
Inna Orjola, Conservatives
Kevin Osborne, Liberal Democrats
Mike Pickett, Labour
Simon Piggott, Conservatives
Raj Sharma, Labour
THREE BRIDGES
Bob Burgess, Conservatives
Brenda Burgess, Conservatives
Julian Charatan, Labour
Danielle Kail, Greens
Angela Malik, Labour
Stephen Pritchard, Labour
Jonathan Purdy, Conservatives
TILGATE
Francis Guidera, Conservatives
Derek Hardman, Greens
Kiran Khan, Labour
Charles Petts, Conservatives
Carols Portal Castro, Labour