Candidates for Crawley Borough Council elections announced

Candidates set to contest next month’s Crawley Borough Council elections have been announced.

The authority has undergone a review with the number of seats being reduced from 37 to 36 with a number of boundaries being redrawn.

Labour has controlled the authority since 2014 and has 20 councillors compared to 17 for the Conservatives.

Last year when 12 seats were up for election the Tories fell just short of taking control of the council as 13 votes cast the other way would have handed them a majority.

Here are the candidates standing in each ward:

BEWBUSH AND NORTH BROADFIELD

Marion Ayling, Labour

Rory Fiveash, Labour

Tony Herbert, Conservatives

Michael Jones, Labour

Richard Kail, Greens

Arshad Khan, Justice Party

Angela Khassal, Conservatives

Janet Setford-Thompson, Legacy

Sarah Smith, Liberal Democrats

Nina Wakeling, Conservatives

BROADFIELD

Duncan Crow, Conservatives

Dan Dobson, Labour

Carol Eade, Conservatives

Harry Old, Liberal Democrats

Laura-Lee Willcock, Labour

GOSSOPS GREEN AND NORTH EAST BROADFIELD

Liam Ascough, Conservatives

Iain Dickson, Greens

Christopher Mullins, Labour

Susan Mullins, Labour

Neil Setford-Thompson, Legacy

Lisa Vitler, Conservatives

IFIELD

Tahir Ashraf, Conservatives

Josh Bounds, Conservatives

Jilly Hart, Labour

Peter Smith, Labour

Martin Stone, Conservatives

Geraint Thomas, Labour

LANGLEY GREEN AND TUSHMORE

William Arinze, Conservatives

Bradley Constable, Conservatives

Shahzad Malik, Labour

Lawrence Mallinson, Liberal Democrats

Tom McAleney, Labour

Mike Sargent, Liberal Democrats

Brenda Smith, Labour

Tanya Taylor, Conservatives

MAIDENBOWER

Cecilia Hughes, Labour

Neil Hughes, Labour

Kim Jaggard, Conservatives

Jennifer Millar-Smith, Conservatives

Duncan Peck, Conservatives

Daniel Ugbo, Labour

NORTHGATE AND WEST GREEN

Zack Ali, Conservatives

David Anderson, Liberal Democrats

Connor Bounds, Conservatives

Sally Fadelle, Greens

Gurinder Jhans, Labour

Peter Lamb, Labour

Maureen Mwagale, Conservatives

Karen Sudan, Labour

POUND HILL NORTH AND FORGE WOOD

Olusina Adeniyi, Labour

Tina Belben, Conservatives

Richard Burrett, Conservatives

Winifred Duggan, Labour

Siobhan Gallichan, Labour

John Mac Canna, Legacy

Kevan McCarthy, Conservatives

POUND HILL SOUTH AND WORTH

Andrew Belben, Conservatives

Colin Flack, Labour

Cyril Gambrell, Greens

Stuart Gunatillake, Labour

Bob Lanzer, Conservatives

Emma Newnham, Labour

Alison Pendlington, Conservatives

SOUTHGATE

Morgan Flack, Labour

Karim Khassal, Conservatives

Inna Orjola, Conservatives

Kevin Osborne, Liberal Democrats

Mike Pickett, Labour

Simon Piggott, Conservatives

Raj Sharma, Labour

THREE BRIDGES

Bob Burgess, Conservatives

Brenda Burgess, Conservatives

Julian Charatan, Labour

Danielle Kail, Greens

Angela Malik, Labour

Stephen Pritchard, Labour

Jonathan Purdy, Conservatives

TILGATE

Francis Guidera, Conservatives

Derek Hardman, Greens

Kiran Khan, Labour

Charles Petts, Conservatives

Carols Portal Castro, Labour