Copthorne gypsy and traveller site plans revised

Revised plans for a gypsy and traveller site in Copthorne have been published for public consultation.

Mid Sussex District Council approved an application from itself for a change the use of land at Lower Hollow Copse to house a total of 13 pitches across two areas back in February 2019.

Layout plan

But the council is now proposing eight new permanent gypsy and traveller pitches on the site.

Now it is encouraging residents to have a say on the revised plans for the site.

Judy Llewellyn-Burke, deputy leader of the district council, said: “We have listened carefully to the feedback from local residents. This latest proposal has fewer pitches, so the space is less densely populated and provides a nicer environment for the residents.

“The provision of eight permanent pitches at Lower Hollow Copse will form an important part of our duty to provide accommodation for the Gypsy and Traveller community. It will also ensure our district plan remains compliant with planning legislation and that we retain control of future development in Mid Sussex.”

The proposal includes a site manager’s office, a landscaped open area for children’s play as well as parking and private amenity space on each pitch.

A protective barrier along part of the perimeter will reduce noise and this will be accompanied by the planting of trees and shrubs to help the site blend in to the natural surroundings.

There will also be a footpath to link the site to Copthorne village.

The plans and an explanation of the proposals are available to view online at www.wyg.com/planning/consultations/hollow-copse

The public consultation runs until midnight on Tuesday March 31.

Comments can be left by completing an online questionnaire via the web page link. A hard coopy of the questionnaire can also be submitted by post to Lower Hollow Copse Consultation, WYG, Wharf House, Wharf Road, Guildford GU1 4RP.

Questionnaires can be obtained from reception at Mid Sussex District Council, Oaklands, Oaklands Road, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH16 1SS (01444 458166).