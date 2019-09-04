Council forced to debate calls to reject using Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles

Brighton and Hove councillors will be forced to debate calls for the authority to reject the usage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s titles next month.

Charles Ross, who started a petition to the council, said the titles were ‘entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite’.

Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit Chichester. Pic Steve Robards SR1825321 PPP-180410-105814003

It called on Brighton and Hove Council as well as not using the titles to neither invite nor entertain ‘these individuals nor afford them any hospitality or courtesies above and beyond that of an ordinary member of public’.

More than 2,500 people have signed the petition online and since it has met the required threshold it will have to be presented to councillors on October 24.

It has received plenty of negative reaction on social media as many have suggested the titles help boost the profile of the area.

Prince Harry and Meghan married in May 2018 and afterwards the Queen conferred on them the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Thousands of people turned up to greet the couple in October last year on their first official visit to the county together.

They took time to greet crowds packing the streets of Chichester before viewing a rare parchment copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House.

The Duke and Duchess then officially opened a new technology park at the University of Chichester’s Bognor Regis campus.

Then they visited Brighton charity the Survivors’ Network, which helps those who have experience sexual abuse in Sussex, and the Royal Pavilion.

Their last stop in the county was the Joff youth centre in Peacehaven, where they heard about the work it is doing towards children’s mental health.

The royal visit showed their popularity among Sussex’s residents, with crowds chanting their names and waving Union Jack flags.