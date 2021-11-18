Commenting after speaking in the House of Commons, Henry said: "Next year heralds the 75th anniversary of the designation of Crawley as a new town following the Second World War.

"Our community has continued to progress over the past three quarters of a century and we’re responding to the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As we continue to recover I’m supporting Crawley’s bid to be made a city as part of HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Henry Smith MP has asked for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s support in securing city status for Crawley, following confirmation from Crawley Borough Council that it intends to enter the town into the Civic Honours Competition for 2022, which is being held to mark HM the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

"Crawley has been a business, travel and cultural hub for the south east for some time now. Our Borough’s motto of 'I Grow and I Rejoice' can continue to be fulfilled with the granting of city status.”

The closing date for bids for city status is December 8 with the Government expected to announce the winners early next year.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Henry Smith MP asked the Prime Minister: "Crawley constituency was one of the most negatively affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, but thanks to significant support from the Government we are seeing recovery. Unemployment is now beginning to come down and we look to a confident future.

"In that vein, will my right hon. Friend please look favourably on Crawley’s Platinum Jubilee city status bid?"