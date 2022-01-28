Crawley bids to host the Queen’s Baton Relay - and this is how you can nominate someone to be a batonbearer

The relay is currently on its 294-day, 72 nation and territory, 90,000-mile journey through Commonwealth countries around the globe.

It began on 7 October 2021 when The Queen placed her Message to the Commonwealth inside the relay baton; it will return to the UK on 18 June for a six-week tour of the four home nations before being handed to the Queen during the Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will be in the south east of England for two days between 4 and 28 July.

Crawley Borough Council has submitted a bid to host:

- An iconic photo moment at K2 Crawley, Tilgate Park or Queens Square

- A leg of the relay along a similar route to the Olympic Torch Relay in 2012

- A community event in the town centre.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “As a council, we firmly believe that Crawley is one of the best places to live in the UK.

“As such, we are committed to doing everything we can to raise the profile of our community and provide exciting events for local residents, particularly as we celebrate our 75th anniversary this year.”