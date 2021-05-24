Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council give extra Council Tax discount for vulnerable working age residents

The discretionary discount has been applied to 1,758 households and reduces their combined bills by £229,609.70.

These additional Council Tax discounts will support vulnerable working age residents, helping these households to minimise debt and stay housed.

The discount will also ensure that the council is not collecting small sums from households who struggle to find the money, avoiding the need to write off small, uncollectable debts.

Crawley Borough Council and West Sussex County Council have given an additional Council Tax discount of up to £150 to working age Council Tax reduction claimants

This extra help has been provided by West Sussex County Council’s Local Council Tax Support Grant and the government’s Council Tax Hardship Fund.

The extra discount was agreed as a way of reducing the impact of the pandemic on residents who are already in receipt of Council Tax support.