Crawley Borough Council announces survey for landlords and letting agents

The end of furlough and increase in unemployment has placed many people in private housing under financial pressure.

Combined with the government's ban on evictions, which came into effect at the end of May, there is concern that the next few months will see a large increase in the number of people requiring homelessness support and advice.

Councillor Ian Irvine, cabinet member for housing at Crawley Borough Council, said: “We have seen a significant increase in demand to the council’s Housing Options services in 2020 and so far in 2021 and we are taking wider steps to combat homelessness and the impact of the eviction ban being lifted.

Crawley Borough Council is asking private landlords and lettings organisations how the Covid-19 pandemic has affected their tenants

“This county-wide survey will help give us a detailed picture of the situation in Crawley and the rest of West Sussex, enabling us to prioritise support where it is most needed.”

To complete the survey, visit crawley.gov.uk/consultation before the closing date of June 25.

Anyone at risk of homelessness is encouraged to call 01293 438607 or visit crawley.gov.uk/rough-sleeping.