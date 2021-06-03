Crawley Borough Council releases time lapse video to mark Town Hall milestone

The video, which can be viewed at investcrawley.co.uk/development/town-hall, shows the empty site transformed into a striking nine-storey building.

Crawley Borough Council will occupy the bottom three-and-a-half floors and rent out commercial space on the upper floors.

The name of the commercial space will be The Create Building. The available floor space is between 14,000 sq ft and 77,000 sq ft and Crawley-based SHW are marketing this on behalf of the council.

The construction of the new Town Hall from The Boulevard. Picture courtesy of Crawley Borough Council

For more information visit shw.co.uk/crawley.

The landmark building, which is expected to be ready for occupation in February 2022, is part of a wider regeneration scheme at the eastern end of The Boulevard in Crawley town centre.

The scheme also includes 273 flats (of which 109 will be affordable), a new public square, public realm improvements, ground floor commercial space for a restaurant or café and district energy centre. It is a joint development between Crawley Borough Council and Westrock.

The entire redevelopment is transforming a major town centre opportunity site. The new Town Hall will:

Secure the council’s finances through the ability to generate new revenue from commercial office tenants whilst achieving significant savings on the council’s current running costs

Provide a better, fit-for-purpose building for customers, staff and councillors

Contribute to achieving the council’s wider ambitions around affordable housing, post-Covid economic recovery, and tackling climate change.

Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We are facing enormous challenges as a town: financial, as we are forced to keep doing more with less; social, as we struggle with a housing crisis decades in the making; and environmental, as we need to move quickly to zero-carbon to avoid climate catastrophe.