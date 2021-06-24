Crawley Borough Council wants your views on the transport improvement scheme along the western end of the Boulevard

The scheme is intended to deliver better transport facilities and connectivity improvements, completing the link from The Boulevard to existing cycle infrastructure on the High Street, along with junction improvements. It is hoped that the Western Boulevard scheme can be attached to the delivery of the Eastern Gateway scheme in order to minimise disruption.

The estimated cost for implementing the Western Boulevard scheme is £550,000 and will include the following improvements and changes:

- Improved cycle facilities by continuing the segregated cycle tracks on The Boulevard completing the link to the existing cycle infrastructure on the High Street

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, and Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council Cabinet representative on the Crawley Growth Programme, pictured at the junction of The Boulevard / The Broadway

- Introduction of a parallel crossing to enable people travelling by foot or by bike to cross The Boulevard more easily and safely and with their own dedicated space

- Widening the junction to include an additional dedicated bus lane for buses turning right into The Broadway and a lane for ongoing traffic traveling west to east on The Boulevard, allowing the cars to keep moving whilst the bus turns

- Modal filters applied to two service roads off The Boulevard, improving pedestrian and cyclists’ safety

- Improved landscaping

- Quality materials.

The public engagement period is currently open and will close on 6 July 2021. If you’d like to find out more about the planned improvements, please visit crawley.gov.uk/consultation/2021/western-boulevard-transport-improvement-scheme

Crawley Borough Council and partners want to hear your views on the proposed latest improvements to the town centre. If you’d like to get in contact with Crawley Borough Council about these proposals, please email [email protected]

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “The scheme has been designed to improve transport facilities in the town centre for those travelling on foot, on bikes, on buses and in the car. This public engagement exercise gives residents the opportunity to tell us what they think of the planned transport improvements so we would encourage them to participate.”

Bob Lanzer, West Sussex County Council Cabinet representative on the Crawley Growth Programme, commented: “This Crawley Growth Programme scheme is intended to provide a real boost for cyclists, pedestrians and bus-users alike. It would complete a vital link between the existing cycle infrastructure on the High Street and the new provision for cyclists. It is hoped that this project will complement the exciting Eastern Gateway scheme - a further, major improvement for Crawley town centre. I urge people to have their say on these Western Boulevard scheme proposals.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Chief Executive at Coast to Capital, said: “To build back stronger, smarter and greener we are supporting Crawley with a plan to grow and evolve the town into a more economically diverse and dynamic place. The Crawley Growth Programme continues to unlock significant improvements to help build a sustainable future. The Western Boulevard scheme in particular will make several upgrades to transport and public space. I would urge businesses across the area to respond to the consultation to help shape local plans.”

Nick Hill, Commercial Director for Metrobus, added: "This section of the Boulevard is currently a bottleneck for buses, causing delays and longer journeys for users. We're delighted to be working with our partners on this great proposal which will improve the flow for buses, cyclists and pedestrians through this area. This will benefit over 10 million bus users a year through improved journey times and a more reliable service."

The Crawley Growth Programme is a £60 million package which will help to unlock jobs, business space and home building in the town. It is being delivered by a major partnership of public and private organisations, including the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Metrobus, Gatwick Airport Limited and the Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) Company.