Crawley hotel submits plans to install 9ft bright red bear - and this is what it will look like
Plans to install a 9ft high sculpture of a bright red bear outside a hotel in Crawley have been submitted to the borough council.
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 4:13 pm
If approved, the bear – wearing goggles and an aviation helmet, with a flight bag over its shoulder – will be set up outside the Radisson Red Hotel, in Langley Green.
To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0801/FUL.
The council has also received an application to convert the first and second floors of 28-32 Broadway into flats.
The flats, sited above the former Affogato coffee shop, would be made up of two studios and four one-bedroom homes.
