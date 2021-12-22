If approved, the bear – wearing goggles and an aviation helmet, with a flight bag over its shoulder – will be set up outside the Radisson Red Hotel, in Langley Green.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0801/FUL.

If approved, the bear will be set up outside the Radisson Red Hotel, in Langley Green.

The council has also received an application to convert the first and second floors of 28-32 Broadway into flats.

The flats, sited above the former Affogato coffee shop, would be made up of two studios and four one-bedroom homes.