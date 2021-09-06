Crawley moves to next stage to develop £21.1m Towns Fund Programme

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has written to the Crawley Town Deal Board to confirm that it can now proceed to the next stage to fully develop 10 project business cases in detail to receive the money from the Towns Fund between 2021-22 and 2025-26.

The projects will help boost job creation, business growth and economic recovery; develop skills, innovation and sustainability; and enhance art and culture amenities for businesses and residents.

They are:

Crawley has been given the go ahead to move to the next stage in developing 10 projects worth £21.1m to help drive the town’s economic recovery. Picture by Steve Robards

Crawley innovation centre – establishing Crawley’s first advanced engineering and digital technologies fusion centre in Manor Royal

Invest in skills – green construction skills training programmes, new further education skills training infrastructure and expand university-level training provision to help Crawley residents boost qualifications

Green business technology and infrastructure grants – to attract green technology and construction businesses to Crawley, support their growth and help decarbonise business premises

New commercial Eastern Gateway plan for the town centre – as a business space hub for professional services

A transformed bus station and sustainable transport interchange

An investment programme in a priority arterial and segregated cycle track – to link key employment destinations between Gatwick Airport, Manor Royal and the town centre, to maximise “active commuting”

Manor Royal Gigabit Business Park – a programme for Manor Royal businesses to connect to full fibre infrastructure and digital services.

Designing a new Cultural Quarter and programme in the town centre – to unlock employment and business growth in the cultural and creative industries

Manor Royal business environment improvement programme – business environment upgrades and modernisation

Crawley home “green retrofitting” programme – to design, launch and deliver home “green retrofit” grants to help the push to net zero carbon.

The projects will be guided by the Crawley Town Deal Board, an established group of more than 50 representatives from local businesses, community organisations and public organisations. This will ensure each project remains focused on community and business needs.

Councillor Peter Smith is Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council and Vice Chair of the Crawley Town Deal Board.

He said: “These projects will help the town embrace its full potential and ensure it can absorb more investment in the future.

“The plan takes into consideration the huge impact of the pandemic on Crawley, Gatwick Airport and the local economy, and seeks to deliver transformative regeneration schemes, which will unlock jobs and boost economic activity.”

Chris Maidment, Chair of the Crawley Town Deal Board, said: “Our focus in identifying these projects has been on stimulating a sustainable economic recovery for Crawley, and offering the opportunity for local residents to invest in new skills.

“We also aim to improve the environment in which all our communities live and work, with a particular emphasis on the environmental impact of the plans.”