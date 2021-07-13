Details of controversial block of flats in Crawley to be decided

In December, the borough council’s planning committee gave outline permission for the three and four-storey block to be built on the corner of Brighton Road and Stonefield Close.

Several of the committee were less than impressed with what they saw, with some saying the development was being ‘crammed in’ while the late Raj Sharma, who represented Southgate, called it ‘a monstrosity’.

But they had little choice but to approve the application.

While it had been refused in 2019 because it contained no affordable housing, two were later included.

Two semi-detached homes currently on the site will be demolished and the new building will be made up of five one-bedroom and 15 two-bedroom flats, with access from both Brighton Road and Stonefield Close.