Henry Smith MP welcomes 182 extra police officers recruited in Sussex to keep streets safe

The latest figures are part of the Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by 2023, and puts the Government on track to fulfil its manifesto commitment.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 11,053 officers have been recruited, bringing the total number of police officers in England and Wales to 139,908 – where they are already having an impact in tackling crime and keeping communities safe.

Henry said: "From working with our police in Crawley, I know just how valuable 182 more Sussex Police officers will be in helping to crack down on crime.

Henry Smith MP has welcomed the announcement that 182 police officers have been recruited in Sussex since September 2019, bringing the total number of officers up to 2,969. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

"The 182 additional recruits mean there are now 2,969 police officers in Sussex, helping to keep neighbourhoods secure and reassuring the law-abiding majority that they are safe.

"These figures show that – once again – this Government is delivering on its manifesto commitments, keeping communities safe and delivering on the people’s priorities.”

The latest figures also show that the police are more representative of the communities they serve.

More than four in 10 new recruits since April 2020 are female, and eight police forces across the country – including Sussex – have hired more women than men.

Additionally, over 11 per cent of new recruits identify as belonging to a Black, Asian, Mixed or other minority ethnic group.

The 11,000 extra officers will support the Government’s crack down on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Bill through the House of Commons.

The Beating Crime Plan – aimed at reducing crime, protecting victims, and making the country safer – will see investments in school-based interventions methods, increased tagging to reduce repeat and substance-fuelled offences, and ensures that offenders give back to their communities through unpaid work.

The Police, Crime, Sentencing & Courts Bill gives the police the resources they need to crack down on crime, including additional powers to tackle disruptive protests, increased sentences for the most dangerous offenders, and additional protections for women and girls.

This builds on the action already taken by the Government since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister two years ago – including boosting police funding to a record £15.8 billion and delivering £70 million through the Safer Streets Fund to make neighbourhoods secure.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said: "“It is fantastic that we are now over half-way in delivering on our commitment of 20,000 more police officers by 2023.

"Every police force area in our country will benefit from more officers, meaning safer streets, secure neighbourhoods, and more support for victims."

The Home Secretary, Priti Patel, commented: "I am delighted that we have recruited over 11,000 new police officers in England and Wales.

"These figures mean we are well on track to meet our target of recruiting 20,000 extra police officers by 2023.