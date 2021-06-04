Late show for fast grass growth in Crawley

Residents may see longer grass for a few weeks until the growth slows down again, usually in July.

The good news is that longer grass means we should see bumper crops of buttercups and dandelions; something which proved very popular last year with residents and our bee population.

Crawley Borough Council received lots of positive feedback about the wildflower areas, so we have added more wildflower and ‘wilded’ areas around the town.

Longer grass means we should see bumper crops of buttercups and dandelions in Crawley. Picture by Derek Martin

Councillor Gurinder Jhans, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability at Crawley Borough Council, said: “Our grass cutting programme is dependent on the weather and favourable ground conditions.

"Please do not park vehicles on grass verges as it ruts the surface and the mowers can’t cut.

“This year has been unusual because May was much cooler and wetter than normal, which meant the fast growing grass has appeared later.

"Neighbourhood Services staff are continuing to cut grass in all areas but over the next few weeks it’s likely to be a little longer before it’s cut.”