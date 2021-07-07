More than £30,000 given in grants to 10 Crawley businesses

The funding comes from a county-wide pot and is separate from funding sent out in response to the pandemic.

The council’s successful small business grant scheme was created to help start-ups and existing small businesses with expansion costs; since launching in February 2016, the scheme has financially supported more than 99 micro and small businesses in Crawley

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Economic Development, said: “I am thrilled that we have been able to award more funding to micro and small businesses, especially given the current economic climate and how Crawley has been adversely affected by the pandemic."

In the latest round of grant funding:

- Airborne Representation Ltd (Skybreak), an airport customer service business based at Gatwick, received £4,000 to support a project that aims to introduce a completely mobile / remote branch of the business, including the launch of a digital payments and document-signing system, online communication platform (live chat etc.) and marketing to promote these new services

- Avensys has been given £4,000 to support the transition from supplying audio visual (AV) equipment for in-person corporate events to digital equivalents

- The BeYouToFull Company has also received £4,000. A new start-up, this company applied for funding to launch and market a website where its holistic health consultancy services and products can be sold

- Crawley and Gatwick Business Watch, the membership-led crime reduction partnership, received £4,000 to support marketing efforts and to replenish its member radio network

- CVHQ Limited, a new start-up recruitment business, received £4,000 to launch a new online jobs board and recruitment consultancy

- Multiple Dwellings Limited, a finance start-up, also received £4,000 to support the development of bespoke software to assist people submitting tax returns when purchasing property

- Game of Scones, a home-based bakery, received £2,000 to assist in the purchase of equipment such as a walk-in chiller and convection oven

- Inscape Group Limited, a start-up recruitment consultancy, also received £2,000 to assist with the business launch and equipment

- Eschon Limited received £1,982. This environmental management consultancy requested funding to purchase IT and AV equipment to enable them to offer new digital services

- Little Holly Hedgehog Pre-School in West Green received £1,500 to purchase existing assets from the former owner and cover a series of initial costs.

“These small grants can make a big difference to the recipients and I wish them all the best as they try and grow their businesses.”

Small Business Grants are available to Crawley businesses with 50 employees or fewer and require a 50 per cent match fund from the business.