Plans to build a warehouse and offices in Manor Royal have been approved

The application, from Lakenorth Limited, was given the nod by the planning committee on Tuesday (August 31).

The current warehouse, which has been part-vacant for a number of years and was described as having ‘no significant architectural merit’, will be demolished.

A report to the committee said the new building would be ‘a new focal point’ for the junction and would include three storeys of glazing wrapping around the corner.

There will be parking for 61 cars, including four disabled spaces and 13 for electric vehicles. Five motorcycle spaces will also be included as well as secure parking for 33 bicycles.

To view the application in full, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2021/0174/FUL.