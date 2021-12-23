'This is an opportunity to promote and boost our community' - MP backs Crawley's bid for City status

A total of 39 places across the UK and British Overseas Territories have applied to the competition which is part of a series of planned celebrations to mark HM The Queen’s historic 70 year reign.

Mr Smith said: "City status can provide places with the chance to gain better recognition and open up new opportunities, as well as bringing a boost to local economies.

Crawley is bidding to become a city

“I fully back Crawley’s bid to be considered for city status in honour of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022. This is an opportunity to promote and boost our community with the investment, jobs and opportunities that previous winners have enjoyed.

“This is another example of the Government levelling up every corner of the country as we champion communities and build back better from the pandemic.

“I’ve been pleased to raise our local application in the House of Commons and I’m proud to back the bid!”

Communities living in previous winning towns, including Perth and Preston, have benefitted from the jobs and opportunities which the recognition brought to their areas through their increased national and global standing. The status brings attention from customers and investors, and promotes the area as a place to do business.