This is how Crawley residents can save time and money by signing up to electronic billing from the council

Residents can now save time, money and paper by signing up for electronic billing from Crawley Borough Council.
Receiving your bills via email is faster and saves on printing and postage costs. It also reduces the use of paper and envelopes.
You can register for eBilling for several council services, including Council Tax, Business Rates, allotments, GREENbin, Leasehold Services, Premises Licences, Taxi Licences and Lifeline. More services will be added in the future.
Visit my.crawley.gov.uk to sign up now and choose which bills you want to receive via email.
Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “We're constantly working to find new ways of making council services more efficient and easier to access.
“eBilling allows you to pay for services from your own home and at a time which is convenient to you. Make sure to sign-up for your account at my.crawley.gov.uk”
