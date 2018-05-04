Counting underway as control of Crawley Borough Council at stake

Control of Crawley Borough Council is at stake today with counting underway following yesterday’s local election.

A total of 12 seats are being contested with no voting in Gossops Green, Tilgate, or Three Bridges.

Labour currently controls the council with 19 seats compared to the Conservatives’ 17 with one vacancy.

For the Tories to snatch back control for the first time since 2014 it would need to hold all of its seats and take at least two from Labour.

Of the 12 seats up for election Labour holds seven compared to the Tories’ four with one vacancy.

The two tightly contested seats are expected to be Ifield and Southgate.

The count is taking place at the K2 Leisure Centre.