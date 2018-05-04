Crawley Borough Council election results

The two most hotly contested seats in the Crawley Borough Council election are believed to be on a knife edge between Labour and the Tories.

Recounts for the Ifield and Southgate wards are currently taking place at the K2 Leisure Centre.

If the Tories were to take both and hold their own seats they would snatch control of Crawley Borough Council.

But if Labour holds on they are virtually assured of retaining power at the council.

A total of 12 seats are up for election with six results declared so far.

Labour so far has held West Green, Bewbush, Broadfield North and Broadfield South.

The Tories have held Maidenbower as well as Pound Hill South and Worth.