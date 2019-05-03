Crawley Borough Council election results: live updates

Crawley Borough Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 36 seats are up for election in a rare occurrence for the town as usually around a dozen seats are contested each year.

A boundary change means the number of seats have been reduced from the current 37.

Labour currently controls the council with 20 seats, compared to the Tories 17.

Labour has run the council since 2014, but last year the Tories came agonisingly close to taking the two seats required to turn the council blue.

A by-election for the West Sussex County Council seat of Northgate and West Green was also held today with results to be announced this afternoon.

Results are expected to be announced later this afternoon.

Here is a list of candidates.

There are 88 candidates across 13 wards - 36 Labour, 36 Conservative, 6 Lib Dems, 6 Green, 3 Legacy and 1 Justice Party. No independent candidates.

Additional reporting by Karen Dunn, local democracy reporter