Crawley Conservative litter pickers fill bags and bin in rubbish blitz

Crawley’s Conservative Action Team held a litter picking session in Southgate and Southgate West.

The three Conservative candidates for Southgate in the upcoming election brought their families along to help.

Candidate Karim Khassal said “Our Conservative Action Team had a great time litter picking and making Southgate a tidier place to work and live in.

“We are often out and about. Get in touch, we would love for you to join us.”

Candidate Simon Piggott added: “We collected a substantial amount of litter and recycled almost half of it.

“It is great to share pride in our area and improve the local environment.

“It was also a good opportunity to hear from some of the Southgate residents”.

Simon and Karim were joined by fellow Southgate candidate Inna Orjola and her daughter.

Valerie Knight who is running for council in Broadfieldin May and many family and friends also helped out.

Tilgate councillor Francis Guidera said: “It was a fun, family afternoon and we managed to fill an entire household recycling bin to the brim with recyclable bottles, cans, and plastic drinks containers over the three hours we walked the area, and about 4 bin liners with crisp packets and various other non-recyclable rubbish.

“Southgate has some great, energetic and proactive Conservative candidates again this year, that’s for sure!”

If you live in Southgate or Southgate West and would like to get involved with community clean up action, email southgateconservatives@gmail.com