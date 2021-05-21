Crawley Conservatives table no confidence vote on Labour administration

A motion of no confidence in Peter Lamb and his Labour administration will be tabled on Friday (May 28) after no cross-party agreements could yet be reached about the future running of the council.

Tory leader Duncan Crow told his social media followers: “I must stress this isn’t personal at all, it’s the mechanism that exists to potentially bring about change when there’s deadlock.”

Earlier this month, the Conservatives won eight of the 14 seats which were up for election, giving them a total of 18 seats compared to Labour’s 17, with one Independent.

Conservative group leader Duncan Crow is vying to take over the leadership of Crawley Borough Council

Defections from Labour, one resignation and the deaths of two councillors saw the Tories become the largest group on the council in July 2020.

But Mr Crow said it would have been the ‘wrong time’ for the Conservatives to take over at that point, especially as the change did not happen via the ballot box.

Mr Lamb has been approached for comment.