Crawley council leader seeks assurances from new Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Crawley Borough Council’s leader has sought assurances over past comments and spending commitments made by new Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his open letter Labour’s Peter Lamb argued Mr Johnson had made a number of worrying remarks and ‘the idea of having a national leader who genuinely holds such disparaging views of women, ethnic minorities and the LGBT community is clearly a cause of concern for many living in Crawley’.

He asked: “Could you confirm these are things you said solely to secure electoral support from those who hold such abhorrent views and not because you actually believe them? I know it is rare to hope that an MP cannot be taken at his word, but such are the times in which we live.”

“As part of your campaign, you also made a number of spending commitments — perhaps finally recognising that the austerity your party has put our citizens through was a political choice and not a necessity, these included reversing the loss of tens of thousands of police officers which has taken place under the Conservatives and reversing the £4.6bn cuts to schools which have taken place under the Conservatives, both of which commitments are urgently needed in Crawley.

“Can you confirm that you do intend to honour your word on these things and that they were not made solely to secure electoral support?

“Lastly, you have proposed to both cut the tax rate on company profits and to reduce the taxes paid by those on high incomes. Child poverty has grown considerably during the Conservatives’ time in office, at this point almost one in three of Crawley’s children are forced to live in poverty, over two-thirds of whom live in a family where at least one adult is working.

Labour's Crawley Borough Council leader Peter Lamb

“The idea that our country’s Government would make a tax cut on corporate profits and for high earners a bigger priority than tackling poverty in the UK, at the very least for our children, turns the stomach.

“Would you be willing to commit to making tackling poverty a bigger priority for your administration than tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations?”