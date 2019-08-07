A Crawley nightclub could be demolished and replaced with flats.

Rainier Developments Limited wants to knock down Moka in Station Way and build 152 new apartments, with commercial and retail units on the ground floor.

Moka nightclub could be demolished and replaced with a block of flats

The new L-shaped block of flats would be between nine and 11 storeys high.

A total of 16 car parking spaces would be provided as well as 4 spaces for motorcycles and 183 for bicycles.

A new ‘pocket park’ on the western edge of the site would be accessible to both residents and the public and aims to ‘enhance and complement’ the Station Gateway scheme.

The proposals also include a roof top terrace for residents at the ninth floor level overlooking the park.

A planning application has been submitted to Crawley Borough Council (CR/2019/0542/FUL).

The developer has submitted an assessment which it says means it is not viable to include any affordable housing within the scheme, although it is offering a £250,000 commuted sum towards off-site provision.

According to a planning statement: “Deltic are the owners and operators of Moka nightclub. We understand that Moka is expected to close regardless of whether this planning application secures planning permission.

“For a number of years now the nightclub has only had 50 per cent of the floorspace open and that is not used to capacity. Deltic are actively exploring several possible venues for a new nightclub offer for the town that better suits their latest club brands and evolving customer taste.”

Nearby Overline House is due to be demolished and replaced with 308 flats and a new railway station for Crawley.

Meanwhile the Station Gateway project is set to improve the public realm between the town centre and the railway station.