Crawley Question Time - Your chance to quiz councillors, Sussex Police, and health & education professionals

Crawley Question Time returns next month will give residents an opportunity to ask questions about topics important to them.

The annual event takes place from 7-9pm on Thursday 12 March at Crawley College in the town centre. Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion.

There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, planning, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more!

This year’s panel will include representatives from Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council, Sussex Police, Crawley Clinical Commissioning Group, Crawley College and the Crawley Youth Council.

The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.

Councillor Peter Lamb, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Crawley Question Time is the one time a year residents have the chance to ask questions of all the local decision-makers at the same time, giving people a real opportunity to get to the bottom of the issues which bother them the most.

To register for your free ticket to attend the debate visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for ‘Crawley Question Time 2020’.

Free parking is available at the college after 6pm.

If you have any questions about the event, email haveyoursay@crawley.gov.uk or call 01293 438000.