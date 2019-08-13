Crawley's consultation into the town's arts, culture and leisure facilities ends

Crawley Borough Council’s six month consultation on arts, culture and leisure saw more than 1,000 residents and visitors take part.

The consultation was launched in January and was delivered through ‘Mystic Joe’, an interactive fortune teller booth created by Crawley-born computational artist Joe McAlister.

Throughout the consultation, arts and community development officers and the Wellbeing Team took Mystic Joe to venues across the town including Crawley library, The Hawth, K2 Crawley, Children’s and Family Centre, community centres and events, including school fetes and neighbourhood fairs.

Creative Producers for the consultation, Louise Blackwell and Naomi Alexander, organised further focus groups with local businesses, young people, education providers and local cultural groups and artists.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for wellbeing, said: “I am delighted at the number of responses we have received to this consultation and the positive reaction to Mystic Joe. The feedback will play an integral part in informing the arts and culture strategy, something which the whole town will benefit from in the future.”

During the consultation, participants were asked a range of questions that focused on identifying gaps and gathering information on how arts and culture can be improved in the town, including:

What regular leisure and creative pastimes do you have?

If you don’t attend events and activities in Crawley, what are the reason(s) for that?

If you had the chance, what new creative and/or leisure experiences would you like to try in Crawley?

What is the most successful creative and/or leisure activity you have participated in or observed? Why did it work?

What’s missing from the creative and/or leisure offer in Crawley?

A report based on the huge amount of data and feedback is currently being compiled and will be available later on in the year.

From this, further work will include the creation of an arts and culture strategy for the whole town.