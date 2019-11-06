Demolition of derelict pub near Horsham and Crawley given thumbs up

It’s the end of the line for the old Royal Oak pub, in Rusper, after permission was given to demolish it and build two new homes.

An application for the derelict building, in Friday Street, was approved by members of Horsham District Council’s planning committee north on Tuesday (November 5).

Permission had been given for the pub to be converted into homes but a report to the committee said applicant Bell and Sons felt that would not be viable because so much work would be needed to make the old building usable.

While some members recalled their bygone visits to the Royal Oak for a bevvy or two, Ruth Fletcher (Lib Dem, Denne) had concerns about the loss of the building.

In the planning report, the council’s conservation team said it was of ‘local historic and architectural interest’.

The application was approved.