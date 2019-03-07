Developer wants to knock down Crawley bar and shops to build flats

Crawley councillors have been asked to turn down plans for 24 flats in West Green.

An outline application for the one and two-bedroom flats, in Pegler Way, will be put before a meeting of the planning committee next Tuesday, with a recommendation to refuse.

Proposals to build new flats off Pegler Way

The plan is to demolish Bar 7 and the neighbouring shops, and build an L-shaped block which will range in height from six storeys down to a single storey.

A ten-name letter of objection was received from the adjoining Gulzar e-Habib Islamic Centre, raising concerns about the extra noise and traffic the flats would bring, as well as the lack of parking.

A report to the committee said the development was of ‘poor design’, ‘unacceptable and cramped’ and would be ‘out of keeping with and harmful to the visual amenities and character of the surrounding area’.

The meeting will be held at the town hall on Tuesday (March 12) at 7.30pm. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The application – CR/2018/0546/OUT – can be viewed at www.crawley.gov.uk