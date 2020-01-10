Exhibitions on plans for 10,000 homes between Horsham and Crawley

Homes England has announced dates for nine exhibitions where members of the public can ask about plans to build 10,000 homes west of Ifield.

The plans, which have received a mixed reaction from the public and local councils, include five primary schools, two secondary schools, a western relief road and 35 per cent affordable housing.

The exhibitions will be held on:

Friday January 10 at the Gurjar Hindu Union, Apple Tree Centre, Ifield Avenue, from 3-8pm;

Saturday January 11 at Ghyll Manor, High Street, Rusper, from 10am-3pm;

Monday January 13 at Horsham Sports Club, Cricketfield Road, Horsham, from 3-8pm;

Homes England overview of the possible development at land West Of Ifield

Tuesday January 14 at Ifield West Community Centre, 1A Dobbins Place, Crawley, from 4-8pm;

Wednesday January 15, The Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, from 10am-1pm and 3-8pm;

Thursday January 16 at Ghyll Manor, High Street, Rusper, Horsham, from 3-8pm;

Friday January 17 at Ifield West Community Centre, 1A Dobbins Place, Crawley, from 4-8pm;

Saturday January 18 at the Gurjar Hindu Union, Apple Tree Centre, Ifield Avenue, from 10am-3pm.

Community group Talk Ifield will be hosting an open meeting on Wednesday January 22 where people will be able to talk to councillors about the impact the development would have on the neighbourhood and the town.

It will be held at the Elim Church, The Mardens, Ifield, from 7-8.30pm.

Mark Sudan, chair of the Talk Ifield management committee, said: “At our last Talk Ifield open forum back in September, we promised to hold a special open forum as soon as possible on Homes England’s controversial proposal to build 10,000 new homes to the west of Ifield over the coming few years.

“Our meeting on January 22 will therefore be a timely opportunity to hear directly from our local councillors and other community representatives about what Homes England’s plans will mean for us and our neighbourhood, and to start the discussion about how we should respond to them.”

A petition opposing the plans has been signed by more than 2,000 people. To view it, log on to www.change.org/p/horsham-borough-council-stop-the-build-of-10-000-houses-across-ifield-west