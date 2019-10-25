Flats above former Crawley coffee shop planned

Plans to convert the floors above a former coffee shop into flats have been submitted to Crawley Borough Council.

An application to build six flats above the old Affogato shop, in the Broadway, was received earlier this month.

Accessed via The Broadwalk, there would be two studio flats and four one-bedroom flats.

People have until November 6 to comment on the application and a decision is due to be made by December 11.

To view the application, log on to planningregister.crawley.gov.uk and search for CR/2019/0631/FUL.